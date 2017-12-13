Namal, Prasanna accused of blocking attempts to unite SLFP

Parliamentarians Namal Rajapaksa and and Prasanna Ranatunga have been accused of blocking attempts to unite the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Cabinet co-spokesman Dayasiri Jayasekera said that President Maithripala Sirisena was determined to unite the SLFP ahead of the Local Government (LG) elections.

He said the President had given the party instructions to do what it takes to bring both factions of the SLFP in Parliament together.

Jayasekera said that while most SLFP members backed moves to unite the SLFP there were a few, including Namal Rajapaksa and and Prasanna Ranatunga who blocked those moves. (Colombo Gazette)