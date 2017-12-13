Singer Sri Lanka demos new Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs to high-end customers

Singer Sri Lanka PLC, the country’s premier consumer durables retailer, demonstrated the latest Sony BRAVIA OLED TV range to high-end customers at a special event organised recently at the Taj Samudra Hotel Colombo. The occasion was graced by Mohan Pandithage – Chairman of Singer Sri Lanka, Kumar Samarasinghe – Marketing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC and Justin Wong – Sri Lanka Representative Office Branch Head of Sony International (Singapore) Ltd.

During the event, the new Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs were introduced to the audience by the Sony representatives who provided insights on how the global giant came up this range that lets the consumer “experience a whole new world”. After a presentation that included the detailed descriptions of the state-of-the-art features of the new Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs, customers were given the opportunity to get a first-hand experience of the TVs with inputs from the Sony and Singer representatives.

The new Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs make the best use of 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content with the combination of a unique image processor and display device technologies. They create exquisite, unprecedented contrast that reveals more detail in shadows and more depth in every scene. The 4K HDR Processor X1™ Extreme is made to enhance the latest generation of 4K HDR pictures and brings every scene to life. It delivers unprecedented picture quality for everything the viewer sees, upscaling content from any source nearer to 4K HDR quality. Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels are precisely and individually controlled by this processor.

The BRAVIA OLED also comes with “Acoustic Surface” technology where sound comes from the entire screen, immersing the viewer in exciting new entertainment experiences. Two actuators behind the TV vibrate the screen to create sound that is truly engaging with pictures and sound in perfect harmony. This innovative technology means that the large screen is bordered by a narrow frame from all 4 sides that maximizes the viewing area. The Sony BRAVIA OLED comes with Android TV that provides the viewer with advanced voice control to connect and access content – movies, TV shows and even apps – by simply by talking. It is available in 2 sizes, a 65-inch and a 55-inch, and is backed by Singer’s 3-year warranty.

Sharing his views at the launch, Kumar Samarasinghe – Marketing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC stated, “Singer has always believed in providing our valued customers with the very latest in technology. Through these state-of-the-art Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs, we are able to do exactly that. I am sure all our customers will thoroughly enjoy the new experience offered by new Sony TVs.”

Justin Wong -Sri Lanka Representative Office Branch Head of Sony International stated, “This year Sony will continue to focus on 4K TVs, especially those with larger screens. Sony will redefine the premium 4K TV segment by delivering an enhanced 4K HDR viewing experience with our unique technology proposition that gives incredibly rich vibrant colours with the trueness of black. Additionally, this TV also gives you a vibrating display that enables sounds to be come directly from the TV screen making it a perfection unity of picture and sound which conventional TVs cannot realise.”

The new Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs will be available through Singer Plus, Singer Mega, Sisil World and dealers island wide. Singer Sri Lanka is renowned for offering consumers a wide range of top-quality international brands, engaging with its consumer base through the largest distribution network in Sri Lanka of over 420 retail stores and 2,800 dealers spread island-wide and an equally-established after sales service network. In order to provide consumers with greater flexibility when making purchases, Singer offers consumers interest-free schemes, special discounts, trade-in discounts, free offers and credit card offers.