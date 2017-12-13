Sri Lanka’s Christmas tree included in Guinness World Records

The tallest artificial Christmas tree in the world, constructed at Galle Face last year has been included in the Guinness World Records.

The certificate by Guinness World Records recognizing the achievement has been handed over to the Government.

“The largest artificial Christmas tree measures 72.1 m (236 ft 6.58 in) tall, and was achieved by Arjuna Ranatunga Social Services (Sri Lanka), in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 24 December 2016. The Christmas tree was built as part of a three day carnival in the Gelle Face Green in Colombo during the Christmas season as an attractive aspect of the event,” Guinness World Records said.

Earlier the largest artificial Christmas tree recognised by Guinness World Records measuring 55 metres (180.4 feet) was by GZ ThinkBig Culture Communication Co.,Ltd. (China), in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China on 25 December 2015.

Including the star on top, the tree in China measures 56 m (183.4 ft). The diameter of the bottom of the tree is 22 m, and the circumference is 69 m. The tree was covered with green synthetic foliage and decorated with ornaments and lamps.

Sri Lanka went past the record on December 24 with the tree at Galle Face green despite a short delay in completing the work as a result of some opposition to the construction of the tree.

The Catholic Church had initially objected to the construction of the tree saying it was a waste of money which could have been put to better use.

The Christian community in Sri Lanka had also expressed disappointment at the construction of the Christmas tree.

However Port and Shipping Minister Arjuna Ranatunga clarified that the world’s tallest Christmas tree was constructed at Galle Face with funds from a private company. (Colombo Gazette)