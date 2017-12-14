KiMO Ceylon opens its first store in Colombo

Starting the holiday season on a high, KiMO Ceylon opens its first store in Colombo. The store located at No. 28, Galle Road, Colombo 6 (Next to Savoy Cinema) opens its doors from Monday to Sunday between 10am to 8pm. Simplicity, defines KiMO with Korean franchisee products that compliments today’s lifestyles perfectly. The lifestyle stores opened its doors with Kamurudeen Mabuthoon – Director, Zamrin Mabuthoon – Managing Director, Tasneem Siddeeque – Partner and Shafneez Mabuthoon – Partner of KiMO Ceylon.

KiMO offers good quality products that are useful in everyday life being cool, trendy and affordable. The exciting new store will feature the latest in homeware, toys, stationary, home, beauty, fashion and technology brands, as well as exclusive products starting from Rs. 100. Housing products in 12 categories it is a new shopping experience with the store’s simple yet sophisticated and modern interior.

Speaking of the launch of the first store in Colombo, Zamrin Mabuthoon, Partner, KiMO Ceylon, stated: “We are truly pleased to be launching KiMO Ceylon today. This is the first branch of many to come and we couldn’t be more excited that our store is opening its doors on this day. We believe in being simple providing our customers with quality, trendy, affordable products. Do come by and say Hello!”

With innovative design to meet the lifestyle needs of customers, KiMO carries a simple, natural, durable, and high-performance philosophy for every product, offering low prices and quick buys from anything to everything. The ideal one-stop-shop for Christmas tis’ season, visit KiMO Ceylon this Christmas.