Nominations by SLPP for LG polls rejected in several areas

Nominations by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for several local councils at the Local Government (LG) elections have been rejected.

Nominations by the SLPP have been rejected for the Weligama Urban Council, Maharagama Urban Council, Panadura Urban Council, Agalawatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Badulla Pradeshiya Sabha and Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha.

Nominations by the SLPP for the Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha and Padiyathalawa Pradeshiya Sabha were also rejected by the Returning Officers.

The SLPP said that it will take legal action against the rejection of the nominations.

The Local Government elections are expected to take place next year. (Colombo Gazette)