SAITM medical graduates cry foul and fear future

Medical graduates of the SAITM university in Malabe have raised concerns over the decision taken by the Government to abolish SAITM.

A statement by the medical graduates of SAITM said that there are currently 81 medical graduates who enrolled to SAITM in 2009 and 2010 and graduated in 2016 and 2017 respectively and 900 students studying at SAITM.

In the backdrop of the Government of Sri Lanka deciding to abolish SAITM, we face a grave situation regarding our future. The court of appeal gave a directive to provisionally register the SAITM graduates as the decision of CA Writ 187/16 and currently after SLMC appealed to the supreme courts; the matter of obtaining provisional registration by the SLMC for the medical graduates is before the supreme courts of Sri Lanka. However with the AG’s department lawyer producing the presidential committee recommendations to the Supreme Court, the court proceedings are being unduly delayed and

furthermore our professional careers have been put on hold,” the statement issued by Dilshan Fernando, Co- convener of the SAITM Medical Graduates Association and Tharindu Ruwanpathiranage, Co- convener of the SAITM Medical Graduates Association said.

The statement said that the 900 students at SAITM face a stark uncertainty about their future with the new entity yet to be finalized to succeed the process of their education after the abolishment of SAITM.

Subsequent to a 10 month boycott of lectures the State medical faculty students have resumed their academic activities after the abolition of SAITM with a clear path ahead to finish their academic work and proceed with their careers.

However the SAITM medical graduates and students after the completion of 8 years of medical education and training are yet to receive any substantial evidence securing our future from the government of Sri Lanka.

“We have studied under prominent academics with many years of experience in the state medical faculties. We have undergone 7 years of training and faced a final MBBS exam with the participation of eminent external examiners who have given written feedback ascertaining our quality. This long standing uncertainty and mental trauma has been extremely distressing for our graduates and students and has taken the toll in form of certain students and graduates being depressed and contemplating drastic action. Responsibility of any such repercussion should be borne by all parties responsible for our future as Sri Lankan citizens who enrolled to a UGC recognized program of study. As children of mother lanka we are eligible to our freedom of education to follow a course of study of our choice under stipulated conditions and we urge the Government to adhere to their principle of establishing freedom of education to all,” the medical graduates said.

They also said that as the most affected party in the crisis, they have continuously requested a hearing with the President and the Presidential committee appointed to implement the Government proposals.