CAMMS wins gold at NBQSA 2017

Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software vendor, CAMMS – a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions – won a Gold award for its Project Management solution, cammsproject, at the 19th annual NBQSA ceremony held in Colombo.

CAMMS won the Gold Award in the General Applications category while also winning the overall Silver award. As a result, CAMMS qualified for the Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA), which will be held this December in Bangladesh.

“It is a great achievement for CAMMS to win the Gold award for cammsproject, as well as the overall Silver award, at the NBQSA – the pinnacle for the ICT industry in Sri Lanka,” said, Sanharsha Jayatissa – General Manager, CAMMS Asia, from the vendor’s Colombo office.

“The fact that CAMMS was able to win these awards, competing against nearly 100 top-class software products, is testament to the quality of our Project Management platform. cammsproject is used by leading organizations throughout the worldwide to organize, prioritize, manage and measure projects, while enabling project teams to collaborate and track progress in one place.”

Cammsproject was also named a ‘Pace Setter’ in Gartner’s 2017 Front Runners quadrant for Project Management Software report. cammsproject complies with the ISO 21500:2012 Standard, PMBOK and APM frameworks, as well as PRINCE2 and LEAN methodologies.

NBQSA is Sri Lanka’s premier ICT award ceremony organized by the British Computer Society Sri Lanka section. More details on NBQSA can be found here: www.nbqsa.org

CAMMS is a global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software company dedicated to transforming organizational strategy into reality. CAMMS offers the world’s only true end-to-end, fully integrated, EPM platform. Able to be used independently, or as part of a complete EPM platform, CAMMS is a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions. Founded in 1996, CAMMS has tens of thousands of users across five continents, with offices in the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For more information, visit www.cammsgroup.com