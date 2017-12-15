Dankotuwa Porcelain unveils signature store

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC, unveiled its signature store, in the upmarket shopping precinct of Guildford Crescent, Colombo recently. Located within walking distance of the Independence Square and cultural icon the Lionel Wendt Theatre, Dankotuwa Porcelain’s latest store provides is designed to give an upscale shopping atmosphere to their customers.

Speaking to Taprobane Group of Companies Group Managing Director, Murali Prakash had this to say about the new concept of the Dankotuwa Porcelain’s new showroom.“This is a very special retailing concept in porcelain as we have got this concept under 2 broad parameters. One is experiential retailing and the other is wholistic retailing.Experiential retailing brings about many brands. Usually brand marketers in porcelain do only their products. Here you would find not only Dankotuwa, but Royal Fernwood, and many other International brands such as Portmeirion and Lenox as well.Further we are brining in a plethora of designs that otherwise would not be seen under one roof.

We have also tech enabled the show room. With ‘Endless Eyes’ we could present any item not in house, digitally.We will be going on enhancing that experience. Fourthly, the B2B customers can walk in and we have special areas that we can cater to their needs as well.Under holistic retailing we have gone into areas such as cutlery, napkins and whole lot other items that are related. As well as gift items. ‘Say it with Porcelain’rather than with flowers, which is a new thing we have introduced.

We have started rolling out our retail concept. This is the iconic concept we have many other smaller show rooms across Colombo and the island. When asked about the tourist clientele , he said, we do have a lot of foreigners who purchase from us, but we had a problem of having a complete showroom. But this showroom has solved that problem. Commenting on the new location Prakash said, being close to the Independence Square makes it accessible. It is centrally and conveniently located, Prakash said.

Finally speaking at the ceremony, Chief Guest Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC Chairman, RajanAsirwatham, said,”Our overall growth plan for 2020 includes several exciting initiatives such as this Signature Showroom aimed at taking the Group to new heights as a world class manufacturer of premium porcelain tableware. We are also in the process of transforming the Dankotuwa Porcelain brand, including adding in well-planned distribution strategies, to increase customer accessibility to Sri Lanka’s iconic porcelain brands.”

“With iconic local and reputed global brands under one roof at the Signature Showroom, I am sure that the Sri Lankan consumer will now have a memorable retail experience when shopping, satisfying their various tableware needs,” Asirwatham said.