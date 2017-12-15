Advertise here

Dankotuwa Porcelain unveils signature store

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC,  unveiled its signature store, in the upmarket shopping precinct of Guildford Crescent, Colombo recently. Located within walking distance of the  Independence Square and cultural icon the Lionel Wendt Theatre, Dankotuwa Porcelain’s latest store provides is designed to give  an upscale shopping atmosphere to their  customers.

Speaking to Taprobane  Group of Companies Group Managing Director, Murali Prakash had this  to say about  the new concept of the  Dankotuwa Porcelain’s new  showroom.“This is a very  special retailing concept in porcelain as we  have got this  concept under  2 broad parameters. One is experiential retailing and the  other  is  wholistic retailing.Experiential retailing brings about many brands. Usually brand marketers in porcelain do only  their  products. Here  you would  find  not  only Dankotuwa, but Royal Fernwood, and many other  International brands such as  Portmeirion and Lenox as well.Further we are  brining in a plethora of designs that otherwise would not be seen under one  roof.

We have also tech enabled the  show room. With ‘Endless Eyes’ we  could  present any item not in house, digitally.We will  be  going on enhancing that experience. Fourthly, the B2B customers can walk in and we have special areas that  we  can cater to their  needs as well.Under holistic retailing we have gone into areas such as  cutlery, napkins and  whole  lot other  items  that are  related.  As well as  gift  items. ‘Say it with Porcelain’rather  than with flowers, which is a new  thing we  have introduced.

We have started rolling out  our retail concept. This is the iconic concept we  have many other  smaller  show rooms  across Colombo and the  island. When asked  about  the  tourist clientele , he said, we  do have a lot of foreigners who purchase  from us, but we had a  problem of having a complete  showroom. But this  showroom has solved that problem. Commenting on the  new location Prakash said, being close  to the  Independence Square  makes it  accessible. It is  centrally and  conveniently located, Prakash said.

Finally  speaking at the  ceremony, Chief Guest  Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC Chairman, RajanAsirwatham, said,”Our overall growth plan for 2020 includes several exciting initiatives such as this Signature Showroom aimed at taking the Group to new heights as a world class manufacturer of premium porcelain tableware. We are also in the process of transforming the Dankotuwa Porcelain brand, including adding in well-planned distribution strategies, to increase customer accessibility to Sri Lanka’s iconic porcelain brands.”

“With iconic local  and reputed global brands under one roof at the Signature Showroom, I am sure that the Sri Lankan consumer will now have a memorable retail experience when shopping, satisfying their various tableware needs,”   Asirwatham said.

