Former MR supporter appointed State Minister of Provincial Councils

Sriyani Wijewickrama, a former supporter of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was on Friday sworn in as the State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Digamadulla district United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian, who earlier represented the Joint Opposition, met the President recently to extend her support to the policies of the President.

Minister Faiszer Musthapha was also present on this occasion.