Over 30,000 illegal medical practitioners operating in Sri Lanka

Over 30,000 illegal medical practitioners are said to be operating in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health said today.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said that assistance has been sought from the Police to arrest the illegal medical practitioners.

The Minister said that there are over 15,000 private doctors in the country.

However in order to nab illegal medical practitioners all private doctors must be registered, the Minister said. (Colombo Gazette)