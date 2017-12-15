Stay order preventing the arrest of Gotabaya extended

A stay order issued by the Court of Appeal preventing the arrest of former Secretary of Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been extended till January 25, 2018.

The stay order was earlier issued to the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), effective till Friday, against arresting Rajapaksa over the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The FCID was looking to arrest Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the use of public funds for the construction of the D.A.Rajapaksa museum when he was the Secretary of Defence.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa had filed a petition in court against the move to arrest him. (Colombo Gazette)