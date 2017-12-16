Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang to bid farewell

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang is to bid farewell as his term in Sri Lanka has come to an end.

Yi Xianliang is to leave on Monday after serving nearly three years as Ambassador in Sri Lanka.

Xianliang, seen as one of the most influential Chinese envoys to Sri Lanka, arrived in the country on February 24, 2015 and commenced work as the 20th Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

During the past two years and nine months, he traveled to all 9 provinces and 25 districts of Sri Lanka, made a lot of local friends and witnessed the China-Sri Lanka relations overcome obstacles, move forward and usher in new development opportunities.

At present, China has become the largest trading partner, the largest infrastructure construction partner of Sri Lanka and the largest source country of investment, donation and assistance to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)