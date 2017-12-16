Jaffna culinary festival a major attraction

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya in Jaffna

The Jaffna culinary festival was a major attraction since it opened on Friday, attracting local and foreign tourists in their numbers.

The Security Forces in Jaffna had taken an initiative to organize a series of special events during the month of December 2017, with the primary objective of facilitating the reconciliation process that was initiated by the Government.

The theme of the non-profit endeavour was “Reconciliation through understanding the cultural diversity” which promotes ethnic harmony through cultural harmony.

As part of this program the Jaffna culinary festival was held from 15th to 17th December.