Malaysian Prime Minister to hold talks with Wigneswaran

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak will hold talks with Northern Province Chief Minister C V Wigneswaran during his three day visit to Sri Lanka.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said that a meeting with the Chief Minister of the Northern Province has been arranged.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia will undertake an Official Visit to Sri Lanka from 17 to 19 December 2017, and to Maldives from 19 to 20 December 2017, at the invitations of the President Maithripala Sirisena and the President of the Republic of Maldives, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his wife, Datin Sri Rosmah Mansor; Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Minister and senior officials from the Government of Malaysia.

The Prime Minister’s visits underline the significance and importance Malaysia attaches to its relationship with Sri Lanka and Maldives, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said. These visits are also expected to set Malaysia’s future direction with both countries, covering all areas of cooperation. This will be the first official visit of the Prime Minister to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In Colombo the Prime Minister will be accorded an Official Welcoming Ceremony followed by one-to-one meeting and bilateral meeting with the delegation of both countries. Both leaders will also witness the signing of several Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) and agreements between the two countries in the fields of training, science and technology, communication and bio-economy. An Official Welcoming Luncheon will also be hosted by the President of Sri Lanka in honour of the Prime Minister and wife.

The Prime Minister will attend a roundtable meeting with Sri Lankan businessmen and will also meet with Malaysian diaspora in Sri Lanka. The Prime Minster of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe is hosting a working lunch in honour of the Prime Minister on the following day.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka will provide an opportunity for both countries to discuss various areas of cooperation including trade and investment, education, tourism, health and human resource as well as issues of interest in regional and international cooperation. (Colombo Gazette)