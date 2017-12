Two petitions received by UN in Colombo sent to authorities

Two petitions addressed to the UN Resident Coordinator, Ms Una McCauley, was received by Ms McCauley and the Senior Human Rights Advisor, JuanĀ Fernandez on Friday 15 December 2017, the UN office in Colombo said.

The UN office said the petitions have been forwarded to the relevant authorities as requested by the petitioners, for necessary action and follow up.