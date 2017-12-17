Some Ministers not willing to share powers – Dilip Wedaarachchi

By Ashanthi Warnasuriya

State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Dilip Wedaarachchi says despite some discord, the unity Government is still stable.

The Deputy Minister and United National Party member told The Sunday Leader online that the unity Government is doing its best to take forward the good governance policy.

He also said that the United National Party is preparing to ensure it wins the Local Government elections next year.

Excerpts of the interview:

Does the United National Party have a strong team to win the Local Government elections?

Yes it does. As a party and as district organizers we have taken steps to select a good team to represent us at the elections next year.

We hope to have discussions with all the nominees soon and will direct them to ensure the United National Party wins the elections.

But do you not think your party and the Government will face a major challenge at the elections?

Some people may say the Government has not done enough over the last two years. But, on the contrary the Government has done a lot which has had an impact in this country. Yet some people know this yet pretend like nothing has been done.

The joint opposition is attempting to mislead the public. They are unable to handle the issues they are facing so they are trying to attack the Government.

You had some issues with your Minister Mahinda Amaraeera. Have those issues been resolved?

No those issues are still there. But our work continues.

Is that not part of the wider rift between the United National Party and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party?

There is an internal rift. But the fact that the President and the Prime Minister were able to get both parties to work together is a big thing.

By working together we have taken steps to draft a new Constitution for the country and also establish independent commissions.

However it is true that some Ministers do not share their responsibilities with the Deputy or State Minister. They want all the powers to themselves.

Who are you hinting at?

I am not hinting at anyone. What I am saying is that some Ministers do not share the powers they get in the unity Government. This is what has led to a rift among the two main political parties in the Government.