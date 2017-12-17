EPDP says party was falsely accused over several murders

By Ashanthi Warnasuriya in Jaffna

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) leader Douglas Devananda says his party was falsely accused over the murder of The Sunday Leader founding Editor Lasantha Wickremetunga.

Devananda told The Sunday Leader online that the Tamil media has always worked against him.

He says one reason is that he had his own newspaper with a different policy as opposed to the policy adopted by other Tamil newspapers.

As a result, he says the Tamil media accused him of being involved in several murders, including that of Lasantha Wickremetunga and several Tamil politicians.

However, now he says investigations have proven he had nothing to do with those murders.

“When a lie is repeated it become truth. That is what happened to me and my party during the war. I did not bother about propaganda. I thought ill just continue to work for the people but that was my biggest weakness. Now the truth is coming out,” he said.