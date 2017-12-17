Hathurusinghe gets deal worth over Rs. 6 Million

By Samantha Hewabandula

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has offered newly selected Sri Lanka Cricket coach Chandika Hathurusingha a deal worth over Rs. 6 Million a month, The Sunday Leader learns.

The package is higher than that which was received by former Sri Lanka Cricket coach Graham Ford.

Ford is believed to have received between Rs. 1-2 Million a month.

Sources said that the deal was approved by the President of the cricket board Thilanga Sumathipala.

According to sources, Hathurusingha was not in good terms with the Bangladesh cricket team as head coach at the time he was approached by the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

Hathurusingha had negotiated the deal with Sri Lanka and Sumathipala had then negotiated with the Bangladesh cricket board to release him from his contract with Bangladesh.