Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nimal Lanza resigns

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Gampaha District Parliamentarian Nimal Lanza resigned from his post as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

Lanza said that he resigned over several reasons.

The Deputy Minister extended support to President Maithripala Sirisena in 2015.

However as of late he has been critical of the Government and also sought to unite former President Mahinda Rajapaksa with President Sirisena. (Colombo Gazette)