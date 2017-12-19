Dusit Thani, one of Largest Beach Clubs in Asia

Dusit Thani Beachfront Balapitiya recently announced that 50% of Phase 1 of the project has been sold. As construction is underway, there are going to be several announcements within the next few months that will be released with regards to Stage 2 of the project.

Stage 2 includes a beautifully designed and landscaped beachside promenade providing a host of outstanding dining and entertaining choices consisting of Western, European and Asian inspired casual and fine dining restaurants, to barista cafes and patisseries, including the very best in champagne lounges, bespoke beer and whisky bars – all overlooking tropical gardens, serenaded by the waves and the ocean breezes.

Another big announcement that was made with regard to Stage 2 of the project is that Dusit Thani Beachfront Balapitiya will contain one of the largest beach clubs in all of Asia. The Beach Club will have state-of-the-art architecture whilst highlighting the natural beauty of the beach which will ultimately become the go-to spot in the south of Sri Lanka.

The operations of the Balapitiya Beach Club will be run by a world renowned International Beach Club Operator, who will be announced in the coming months.

Dusit Thani Sri Lanka, Beachfront Balapitiya is Sri Lanka’s one and only luxury investment, high-rise, resort-style development. The 5-star property is designed by renowned Singaporean architectural firm Design Team 3 and managed by Thai hotel and apartment operators, Dusit International (www.dusit.com) – one of the world leaders in authentic Thai hospitality. The property will feature three stages consisting of a 24/7 concierge, luggage, security and valet services as well as a promenade featuring 15 international restaurants, bars & cafes, a luxury spa, sauna and gymnasium, 5 swimming pools (including a rooftop infinity pool), tennis court, multi-faith chapel and a 2500sqm convention centre.

The Beachfront, Balapitiya is located on a lush, tropical site featuring 1.2 kilometres of direct access to four pristine beaches on Sri Lanka’s famous West Coast between Bentota and Hikkaduwa. Available immediately is a limited release of luxury apartments now under construction. Guaranteed returns of 6% net p.a. for 5 years are offered for apartments managed by Dusit Thani. Returns are paid quarterly in US$ with no ongoing costs and the addition of huge capital gains potential. Advantages include 21-day free stay each year for owners. The Beachfront will become the ‘go to’ destination for luxury travellers in search of a luxurious, safe and extensively catered for beachside lifestyle.