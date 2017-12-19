Sri Lanka to stage protest against Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Sri Lanka is to stage a mass protest this week against US President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

Several political parties and civil society are expected to attend the protest and rally to be staged on Friday at 3.30 pm at New Town Hall Colombo.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne will be among those attending the rally.

The rally will be staged to oppose Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The rally and protest is being organised by the Palestinian Solidarity Movement in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka Parliament Friendship Association.

The ruling Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the United National Party, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and several other political parties will attend the rally.

A petition is also expected to be signed to be handed over to the US Embassy in Colombo on January 12. (Colombo Gazette)