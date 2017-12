Weapons and ammunition found inside house in Jaffna

The Police found weapons and ammunition inside a house in Jaffna on Tuesday.

The house was earlier used as an office by PLOTE, a political party associated with the Tamil National Alliance.

A T-56 gun, a pistol, two swords, ammunition and other items were found hidden inside the house.

A suspect was arrested following the discovery. Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)