Laws to be amended to expedite court case hearings

Existing laws are to be amended to make it compulsory for cases to be heard on a daily basis at High Courts.

Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala has obtained cabinet approval to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No 15 of 1979 to expedite case hearings.

According to the Justice Ministry, a total of 17565 cases are being heard as of September 2017. (Colombo Gazette)