Laws to be amended to expedite court case hearings
Existing laws are to be amended to make it compulsory for cases to be heard on a daily basis at High Courts.
Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala has obtained cabinet approval to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No 15 of 1979 to expedite case hearings.
According to the Justice Ministry, a total of 17565 cases are being heard as of September 2017. (Colombo Gazette)
Please do it first and make the announcement that it has been done. We don’t want to hear of plans to be introduced in the future as as it may or may not happen. The chances are that it may not happen until. 2020?
well and good why politician are inter fear in judicial, it is worse than last regime, most of criminal cases are not take action but giving date, two weeks jail then he was released became joke of judicial, some judges are after politician .under main the judicial service, central bank bond case not judicial but commission prime minister is involved so he playing bogus game with the case ,former president has number of case not clear but he talking democratic, he must face criminal case he cannot contest election.