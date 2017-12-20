President calls for cooperation to eradicate poverty

President Maithripala Sirisena today called for a strong cooperation programme to eradicate poverty in the region.

The Third Ministerial Meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was commenced under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, today.

Delegates from BIMSTEC Member States- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand attended the Meeting.

Addressing the Meeting President Maithripala Sirisena said that a strong cooperation programme is needed to eradicate poverty in the region and to promote prosperity.

The President emphasized on the need for a commitment to eradicate poverty from all of human society and not only in the region. He also said that it is the responsibility of the world’s powerful nations to ensure that no one will starve in the world.

The President said that he was pleased to hold the BIMSTEC event in Sri Lanka at a time when the BIMSTEC region is becoming an important player in international geopolitics.

Representatives, including the State Minister of Finance and Planning of Bangladesh, Muhammad Abdul Mannan, Bhutan’s Minister of Finance, Lyonpo Namgay Dorji, Myanmar’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Minister of Internal Affairs of Thailand attended the Meeting.

Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage S.B. Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry Sriyani Weerakoon and others participated on this occasion. (Colombo Gazette)