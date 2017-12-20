Tamil Progressive Alliance to go it alone in some areas

The Tamil Progressive Alliance on Wednesday announced it will go it alone in some areas at the Local Government (LG) elections.

Minister of National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages and Tamil Progressive Alliance member Mano Ganesan said that there was an agreement with the United National Party to contest the election in some areas under the elephant symbol.

However he said the United National Party and the Tamil Progressive Alliance could not reach an agreement on some areas and as a result the Tamil Progressive Alliance will contest in those areas under the ladder symbol.

The Minister said that the Tamil Progressive Alliance is confident of being victorious at the elections in February.

He also said that contesting separately in some areas does not mean the Tamil Progressive Alliance is not part of the Government.

Ganesan said that the main focus of the Tamil Progressive Alliance and the Government is for a united Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)