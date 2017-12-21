DFCC Bank spreads joy, excitement

DFCC Bank has launched a thrilling Christmas Light-up to brighten the holiday season in conjunction with a host of exciting discounts on its Credit Cards and the Virtual Wallet.

Led by a vision to spread joy during the season and beautify the city of Colombo, DFCC Bank is decorating key areas in the city with breathtaking decorative lighting. The Bank has lit up the Galle Face roundabout, which is already being maintained by DFCC, by planting environmentally friendly flora and fauna and the result will be a magical island which will attract people and infuse the holiday mood.

DFCC will also be lighting the street that leads to DFCC Bank Head office by decorating it with lights for a visual delight.

Commenting on this initiative to spread joy and happiness, the CEO of DFCC Bank, Lakshman Silva said, “We are delighted to take on the mantle of spreading the spirit of the season by decorating and lighting up areas in the city. The Bank participates wholeheartedly in all religious celebrations through the year and this is our way of celebrating the Christmas season. To further enhance the spirit of giving and sharing during the season, we have introduced the highest interest rates on savings accounts opened during this season. Our credit cards and Vardhana wallet users are also being treated to savings galore at leading merchants! DFCC is committed to rewarding its loyal customers with a plethora of all these goodies for a memorable holiday season!”

