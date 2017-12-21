Inspire Christmas joie de vivre with The Body Shop’s seasonal collection

Nothing says Christmas like a thoughtful gift, and it’s definitely the season to gift loved ones their favourites from The Body Shop Colombo’s extensive seasonal gift collection. Be it a sister, a mum, a stressed-out friend or colleague or unkempt male, this range of hair and skincare products won’t disappoint you when it comes to options-and best of all, what could be easier than picking out a gift for each lucky person on your Christmas list from one place?

For Mum:

Get the Drops of Youth skincare range to keep her skin safe, sound and very happy. This 100% vegan youth enhancing solution is designed for skin that is regularly exposed to polluted environment, helping to leave skin looking smoother, fresher and healthier with instant moisturization. Open her eyes to the luxuries of skincare with the Drops of Youth eye concentrate that focuses on the delicate eye area, energized by edelweiss plant stem cells to instantly refresh the eye contour.

Or choose Oils of Life for a formula that can infuse life back into tired skin with four revitalizing products. Three potent natural seed oils (Black Cumin, Camellia and Rosehip) meld to create this daily life-infusing skincare range; Intensely Revitalizing Essence Lotion, the Intensely Revitalizing Facial Oil, Intensely Revitalizing Gel Cream for a light finish and the hydrating Intensely Revitalizing Cream for a quickly absorbent but penetrating finish.

For the men in your life:

The Maca Root routine for all skin types is specially formulated to help tired looking skin and improve its condition. Packed with community fair trade brazil nut oil, the package of goodies comes with a Shaving Cream to prepare the skin for a close and comfortable shave while moisturizing skin, a wooden shaving brush to distribute cream evenly, and Razor Relief-a lightweight silky-smooth balm that instantly soothes the skin after shaving. The range is suitable for all skin types.

For your sister:

Let her glow with The Body Shop’s range of expert masks bursting to the brim with 100% vegetarian superfoods. Himalayan Charcoal, British Rose, Amazonian Acai, Chinese Ginseng and Ethiopian Honey star in recipes inspired by traditional beauty remedies around the world. These masks are ideal for any type of skin, and can be used on different areas of the face for a powerful super-facial mask to give skin a massive boost. They also come in handy-sized jars, perfect for carrying on the go.

For your Vegan Friend

For the friend with a green conscience, buy the Wild Argan Oil Gift Set. Filled with an irresistible collection of bath and body treats, this nourishing selection includes a shower gel, body scrub, body butter, soap and bath lily cream. Or you can gift her The Himalayan Charcoal mask or the British Rose or Amazonian Acai MASK which is 100% vegan and new super food for your face.

For your stressed-out colleague:

Inspire some seasonal zen with Aqua, a soothing mask for the delicate eye area to help them relax. Or gift them the Pomegranate Refreshing Eye Roll On, an ultra-lightweight, roll-on moisturizer for the eye area-stroke under the eyes for brighter, smoother-looking and firmer-feeling skin.

For friends and colleagues:

A handy set of four miniature brushes for cheeks, eyes and lips in a mirrored wallet. The blusher, eyeshadow, lipstick and concealer and slanted brushes come in a little pouch, perfect for making up on the go. Or indulge them with a gift box – choose from ranges including British Rose, Tea Tree Oil, Ultimate Strawberry, Satsuma, Green Tea, Almond Milk and Honey, Argan Oil, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Moringa and Body Butters. Choose also from cute little stocking stuffers-Shea, Satsuma or strawberry bars of soap and lip butters.

These products and more are available at The Body Shop outlets on Bagatale Road and Odel, Alexandra Place-or via www.thebodyshop.lk.

Every gift purchased from The Body Shop’s seasonal gift collection will go towards Play for Peace, a campaign in partnership with peace building NGO International Alert. Proceeds will go towards helping refugee children affected by the Syrian war to heal through play.

About The Body Shop:

The Body Shop is an iconic British retailer of ethical cosmetics and toiletries. It was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with the belief that businesses should ‘enrich, not exploit’. A philosophy of creating the best quality cosmetics and toiletries without exploiting the planet’s resources or people has driven the brand, which pursued sustainability and ethical business long before it became fashionable. In April 2017 The Body Shop launched a worldwide campaign to ban animal testing in partnership with Cruelty Free International.