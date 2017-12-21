People’s Bank celebrates Christmas with incredible offers

In celebration of the Christmas Season, People’s Bank is now offering its Visa & Master credit cardholders an exciting array of special offers. Throughout the month of December, cardholders will be able to enjoy savings and discounts of up to 50% at leading Restaurants, Hotels, Bookshops as well as Clothing, Jewelry and Stationery stores.

The People’s Visa credit card offers customers the lowest interest rates enabling them to secure exceptional savings on purchases during the season. The card is available to all People’s Bank customers at minimal membership sing-up cost and annual fee. The card offers ultimate levels of safety and convenience and bill settlements can be made easily through an island-wide network of over 735 branches. Cardholders also have access to mobile and internet banking facilities.

Whilst providing you with the ultimate shopping experience this season, People’s Bank would also like to wish you and your loved ones a p merry Christmas.

Visit the nearest People’s Bank today to get your own People’s VISA Credit Card and enjoy convenience along with valuable offers. For further details contact 2 490 431/ 432/433/435/437.