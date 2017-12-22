Former Navy spokesman D.K.P Dassanayake further remanded

Former Navy spokesman D K P Dassanayake was further remanded today over the disappearance of eleven youth.

Dassanayake and five others were ordered to be remanded till January 2nd by the Fort Magistrate’s court.

Dassanayake has been in remand after being arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the disappearance of 11 youth.

The youth had been reported missing between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)