Petition to be handed over to US Embassy against Trump’s decision

A petition was signed in Colombo on Friday to be handed over to the US Embassy against the decision taken by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Political party leaders and representatives and civil society members signed the petition at a rally staged in Colombo.

The petition is to be handed over to the US Embassy in Colombo next month.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne told those gathered at the rally the Government will always stand by the people of Palestine and will not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of  Israel.

  1. surath
    Dec 23, 2017 - 5:22 am

    I admire the Sri lankan Govt for voicing the the objection against US as Jerusalem
    is the Capital for the Palestinian people,christ himself a jew was born in
    Palestine,we catholics support the palestian cause,they have been inexistance fr centuries
    Christ himself a Jew, was not recognised by the jewish group
    The jews have a religion called Judaism and whose messiah is still not bvorn
    the the strong feling of the jews is that their messiah would be born in New your
    an absolute myth and rubbish
    Israel is beautiful country ruined by the prime minister ,he will finally pay the penalty

