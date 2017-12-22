Petition to be handed over to US Embassy against Trump’s decision

A petition was signed in Colombo on Friday to be handed over to the US Embassy against the decision taken by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Political party leaders and representatives and civil society members signed the petition at a rally staged in Colombo.

The petition is to be handed over to the US Embassy in Colombo next month.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne told those gathered at the rally the Government will always stand by the people of Palestine and will not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.