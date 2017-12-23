SLFP warns will take disciplinary action on party members

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has warned that disciplinary action will be taken on party members who work against the party.

The SLFP Central Committee which met on Friday night had decided on several steps which need to be taken to strengthen the party.

At the meeting it was decided that disciplinary action will be taken on SLFP members who work against the party.

A group of SLFP members are part of the joint opposition supporting former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.