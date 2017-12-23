Top Tamil diaspora head holds meeting with Foreign Secretary

The head of a leading Tamil diaspora group says he had talks with Foreign Secretary Prasad Kariyawasam and other Foreign Ministry officials in Colombo.

Head of the Global Tamil Forum, Professor Dr.S.J.Emmanuel said that he had discussions related to reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

“I had a good meeting again with Prasad Kariyawasam Secretary 2 Ministry/ Foreign Aff. assisted by Mahishini & Satya discussing Interreligious collaboration of all religions 4 Peace & Reconciliaton in SL , thus complementing efforts of Govt. politicians & civic leaders,” Father Emmanuel tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)