A tough New Year for PM Modi

By Vidyadharan MP

The December this year seems to be the most challenging month for Narendra Modi after he became the prime minister in early 2014. First he had to face the fight of his life in the assembly elections in his home State, Gujarat. His just managed to get seven seats more than what was required to keep his party, ruling the state for more than two decades, in power. Then came a court verdict which is threatening to change the perception of the people about the Congress rule earlier and the so-called scams as alleged by the BJP.

A CBI court in Delhi acquitted all the accused in the biggest “scam” of the the UPA government, led by Dr. Manmohan Singh. That included Tamil Nadu’s prominent party DMK’s leaders, A Raja, then Telecom Minister in the Singh government, and DMK chief’s daughter and now an MP, Kanimozhi. The court said there was no scam in the telecom deals, known as 2G scam.

It is a big blow to the BJP and the prime minister himself, as he had come to power creating an impression that the Singh government was full of scams and he was an inept and powerless prime minister. 2G was alleged to be amongst the biggest scams of the period, like coal scam and Commonwealth Games scam.

Now, the Mumbai High Court has given relief to a former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan, quashing the nod given by the Maharashtra BJP government to prosecute Chavan who was reported to have given permission to build flats illegally in return for few flats. Following the controversy, Congress chief had asked Chavan to resign.

So, the perception of the scams and the image of the Congress rule is beginning to change. Add to this, the treatment of the BJP by the Gujaratis themselves, who had stood behind Modi solidly for over 15 years.

Soon after the results of the recent assembly elections in India were announced, a joke went viral in the social media. It said BJP president Amit Shah asked his Gujarati people to give the party 150 seats in the assembly and the Gujaratis paid 99, after reducing 28 percent GST. For the joke makers, 28 percent GST, a real issue for the businessmen from the State, perfectly fitted with the final result, to make the joke really appealing.

The Goods and Services Tax, known as the GST, conceived by the Congress but introduced by the Narendra Modi government has been widely criticised by all, the manufacturers, traders (big as well as roadside vendors) and the common people. Congress’s Rahul Gandhi had described it as Gabbar Singh Tax. Gabbar Singh was a well known dacoit. But the BJP, who initially tried to corner all the credits, countered saying it is a Congress idea and we just implemented it. But the Congress replied for it through an interesting cartoon which said obviously there would be serious differences if an operation was conducted by a compounder, rather than a doctor.

There was widespread resentment against the GST implementation as the Modi government created many slabs of taxes for different items. The Congress and many others had been demanding that there should be only one slab and one tax across India, as the idea was one country, one tax. The Congress claimed this idea has been demolished by the hasty and falty implementation of the GST.

In fact, the GST calculation became so confusing and complex because of the tardy implementation. For example, taxes became different for the same product, depending on where it was sold and where it used.

The GST issues had come at a time when the country and the people were recovering from the shock and losses incurred following the sudden demonetisation in November last year.

So, naturally these problems were dominant issues for the people in Gujarat, the home state of both the prime minister and the BJP party president. Modi had also been the chief minister of the state for four consequent terms. He knew the psyche of the people very well. Sensing trouble, Modi asked his rigid finance minister, ArunJaitley, to visit the state and sort out the GST issues with the businessmen, the real backbone of the party. Jailtely met many delegations of traders and consequently brought down taxes of many items specific to the State. The GST Council chopped the tax rates on 27 items, many of which have a bearing on Gujarat’s businesses, including sewing thread of manmade filaments and thread of manmade staple fibres, synthetic filament yarn (nylon, polyester), food items such as khakhra and namkeens, among others.

Modi’s intervention helped pacify the businessmen and avoided a bigger danger to the party retaining power. But, after Modi moved to Delhi in May 2014, the governance of the state has not been what it was during his time. Modi appointed his cabinet minister Anandi Ben Patel as the CM. She failed to control the state effectively. Following the widespread reservation agitation from the Patidars, led by a 23-year-old leader Hardik Patel and mishandling of the protests, she was removed and Rupani was brought in. Even he failed to check the downslide of the party and the situation became worse. Intelligence agencies informed the PM that the undercurrents against the party is very strong. And this led to his widespread campaign in the State – more than 30 rallies, one each in each district, plus roadshows and other engagements.

Finally Modi succeeded in achieving a face-saving victory in the State which he had ruled with an iron fist for over 15 years. But he had to sweat it out. In between, there were even fears that Modi’s party may lose, as Hardik Patel, Rahul Gandhi and other young leaders drew huge crowds while the Modi’s meetings were not so impressive as used to be. Sensing trouble, Modi took out this ultimate weapons — caste and Pakistan. Modi pounced on a statement by Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer who used the word “neech” (backward) in reference to the PM. Modi asked the voters to teach these Congress leaders, who still has that mentality of uppercaste, a lesson. As in the general elections in 2014, where too Modi used Iyer’s tea seller remark against him, the PM made it an issue, raising everywhere.

Modi did not leave out even persons of high integrity – former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari. He accused the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to oust him. He said Singh, Ansari, former army chiefs, former high commissioners to Pakistan and some journalists had attended a meeting in Delhi, organised by Iyer, to plan the conspiracy. However, it was not a secret meeting as alleged by Modi. Nor there was any talk of the Gujarat election tactics. It was an usual backdoor diplomacy meeting where former Pakistan foreign minister Kasuri was given dinner. Singh came out with a strong rebuttal. So also was others.

But Modi knew he has pressed the right spot of the Gujarati pulse. And when the results came, Modi managed to get a small majority for his party. His party’s tally came below the 100 mark, with just seven seats more than the half-way mark of 92.

The BJP, on the other hand, managed to win Himachal Pradesh, the other state which went to polls, easily. But the whole talk was on Gujarat only, which was described as semifinal for Modi, who will be facing the people in early 20019 general elections.

Gujarat seems to have tought Modi a lesson. He needs to act now, stopping talking. In one of the meeting in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi even remarked that Modi only speaks of himself always. He needs to check that habit. His government needs to be more sympathetic to the people’s problems and demands.

Modi will, of course be, worrying about the impact of the Gujarat elections on the national scene. With Rahul Gandhi taking over the presidentship of the Congress, there is likely to be much more stronger opposition now. His performance in Gujarat indicates to that, where he managed to put the BJP on the defensive and got 77 seats for his party.

The BJP was fortunate that it could retain power, largely because of the support it managed to hold on to in the urban areas. The Congress did very well in the rural side, where the people almost rejected the BJP. This should be worrying the party leadership, as the Modi government needs to take effective steps to address the problems of rural people, mainly farmers. Increasing farmers suicides is a worrying sign across the country. Debt wave-offs, in some states, have not helped redress the farmers’ problems.

For prime minister Modi, this new year is very important. This is the only year left before the next elections. And his government needs to take pro-people policies, increase job creations and bring down the common people’s problems.

The general people had fully backed Modi after demonetisation, hoping he is working hard to bring back black money and punish the rich. But now the patience is running out. People want results. Gujarat elections show that Modi’s credibility is getting eroded. The same people had given victory to him in all except 17 assembly segments in Gujarat in the 2014 general elections.