Corruption runs wild in the Wildlife Department

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Corruption is going unpunished at the Wildlife Department with the blessing of some officers at the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Wildlife, The Sunday Leader online learns.

It is also understood that attempts are being made to suppress investigations being conducted on some allegations against the Wildlife Department.

Sources said that some officers close to the Minister have misled the Minister with regards to some investigations.

In May this year The Sunday Leader reported that wildlife officers hade been found to be complicit in a ticket fraud at the main wildlife sanctuaries in the country.

Minister of Wildlife and Sustainable Development Gamini Jayawickrama Perera had issued instructions to appoint a committee to investigate this fraud.

However the investigations have not yet yielded results as no one has been found guilty of the fraud.

The Sunday Leader online learns that an official close the Minister has managed to take measures to protect those involved in the fraud.

Sources also said that fresh incidents of fraud and corruption are taking place at the Wildlife Department and they are going unoticed.

It is also understood that several key posts at the Department remain vacant and as a result some officers are being forced to handle more than two responsibilities.