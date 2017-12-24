Keheliya insists no move to join hands with a fox
Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella insisted he has no intention of working with a fox and will only work with a lion.
The former Minister was responding to reports he will join the United National Party in January.
Rambukwella is a member of the joint opposition and supports former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He was a Minister in Rajapaksa’s Government and prior to that he was a United National Party member.
United National Party leader and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been branded as a sly fox in the past. (Colombo Gazette)