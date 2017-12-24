Lanza’s links to SLPP while holding Deputy Minister post emerges

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Former Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza had helped prepare the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) nominations list for Negombo even before resigning from his Government post, sources said.

The Sunday Leader online learns that Lanza had spoken with the SLPP on the candidates to contest the Local Government (LG) elections from Negombo and helped select the final list of candidates.

Nimal Lanza resigned from his post of Deputy Minister of Home Affairs last week saying he was disappointed with the Government.

However even before he resigned he had a close relationship with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and was seen by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) as a threat to the future of the Maithripala Sirisena led Government.

The Sunday Leader online learns that following his resignation, Nimal Lanza had spoken to Rajapaksa and told him that he was happy with the response he received from his supporters for leaving the Government.