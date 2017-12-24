No room for LTTE resurgence – Major General D.D.U.K Hettiarachchi

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya in Jaffna

The military is confident there is no room for an LTTE resurgence in the North and that claims of the LTTE launching another war in Sri Lanka are only rumours.

Jaffna Security Forces Commander, Major General D.D.U.K Hettiarachchi told The Sunday Leader online that some groups are spreading rumours in the South of the LTTE posing a threat to the North.

He says intelligence reports have however confirmed the LTTE is not active in the North anymore.

Excerpts of an interview with the Jaffna Security Forces Commander:

Q: There are fears of the LTTE raising its head one again. Is there such a threat?

A: No there is no truth to those claims. There is no need to have such fears. Even our intelligence agencies have confirmed there is no such possibility. The only security related issue we have had over the past few months here is the issue arising from the activities of the ‘Aava group’. This group consists of a few youth who are addicted to drugs and liqueur. They watch South Indian films and try to imitate what they see in these films. Most of them have been arrested. So there is nothing to worry.

Q. Does the Army in the North have the strength to prevent another war from taking place?

The Army is very strong. The Army can control such a situation within a short period. The Army strength in the North was weak when the war first broke out but now it is strong. We have Army camps in the whole Jaffna peninsula. Apart from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Police are available if a situation does arise.

Q. Hoe is the relationship between the Army and the civilians?

A. The Army has a very cordial relationship with the ordinary people in Jaffna. We have been helping them to meet their requirements from time to time.

Q. Will the Army release more land to the civilians in the North?

A. There is a five year plan and under that plan we have released some land and will be releasing more land later. This process will continue. Our target is to ensure there are no more displacement camps in Jaffna and also ensure the rightful owners get their land back.

Q. Will releasing land held by the Army have an impact on the security situation?

A. We will give serious consideration to the security of Jaffna when releasing land. We will not compromise the security.