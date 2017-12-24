Sports Minister denies influencing cricket selection process

By Samantha Hewabandula

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera denied influencing the cricket selection process but admitted he does question the selectors at times.

Jayasekera said that the cricket selection committee has the final say on the team selected for any series.

However he said that when the public question him on some selections he then questions the selectors.

Jayasekera said that he listens to what the selectors have to say but does not attempt to change a selection.

Meanwhile chief selector Graeme Labrooy said that fast bowler Lasith Malinga was rested from the recent ODI series against India and that it was not based on any medical condition.

Last week the Sri Lanka cricket board formally announced that Chandika Hathurusingha will be the head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team.

Hathurusingha said that he was happy to be appointed to the post and is ready to take the challenge.

Asked if he is able to work with the cricket board after being forced to leave on an earlier occasion, Hathurusingha said that he will decide the step he needs to take if a similar situation arises in future.

Sri Lanka Cricket board President Thilanga Sumathipala said that Hathurusingha will be given the full freedom to carry out his duties.

He said the cricket board has faith in Hathurusingha and see him as a world class coach.