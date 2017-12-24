SriLankan Airlines Directors set to resign to assist restructuring

Six SriLankan Airlines Directors are set to resign to assist restructuring of the national airline.

The Directors had offered to resign as the airline continues to face major losses.

President Maithripala Sirisena had said earlier that a Presidential Commission will be appointed to investigate into the alleged abuse of state money and public property involving SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka, in the first week of next January.

Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim had earlier this year called for strict action to be taken against a “mafia” at SriLankan Airlines.

The Minister had also said that his hands were tied in some aspects and so he was unable to do what he wanted to do. (Colombo Gazette)