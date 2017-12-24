When the minorities continue to fail themselves, again and again….

The saddest part about Sri Lanka’s minorities is that even as they shout at the divided ‘Sinhala-Buddhist majority’ for being together at it against ‘em all, they themselves are divided in as many directions as there are numbers. No questions asked, no quarter given, and merrily their own leaders keep themselves divided, based purportedly on priorities and ideologies but all of them boiling down to personalities.

Some of the differences between the majority and multiple minorities are common to them all, and also common to such other communities and divisions in any society anywhere in the world. In politico-electoral terms, they get accentuated, at times exacerbated by short-sighted and over-ambitious politicians, who want to run a fiefdom of their own, however small, however unviable.

It is thus that the urban-rural divide, caste and community divisions, and upcountry-low country distinctions among them both as broad-spoken ‘linguistic groups’. Language is what possibly actually ‘divides’ them, if at all, as Sinhala and Tamil-speaking, but within this broad spectrum, they have found ‘ethnic differences’ that dominate the national political space and discourse as none other. And therein lies the crux to the national problem, and also the problems of the people, as a whole.

Gone are also the days thus when the rich-poor divide of the ‘socialist’ kind got spelt out by the moderate Left on both sides of the ‘divide’ initially, but hijacked later on in the name of language and culture by youth militancy. On both sides, the JVP and the LTTE hijacked not only the common linguistic agenda, but also the internal ‘nationalist agenda’ all the same, and to no avail in the ultimate analysis.

Today, there is no LTTE, no JVP, moderate or militant, worth the name, to lead their peoples in and to the ‘promised revolution’. Their leaders are running around like headless chickens hitting at and hitting down each other for want of space and sight, while their people(s) are clueless and rudderless, marginalised in that limited space even more than already – because those ‘chickened out’ leaders no space, time and inclination for both, to spare them.

Democratic transition

The irony of minority politics is that in power, they get even more divided than ever, while in similar circumstances, the majority stays put as much as they can until their people ensure a smooth and democratic transition. Leaving aside the early post-Independence years and decades, even in more recent, defining post-war period, the minority Tamils remain as divided as they come.

Truth be acknowledged from a limited perspective and cycle, the Sri Lankan State and armed forces restored democracy in and for the war-torn Tamil people, ‘suffering’ under the equally unbearable LTTE yoke all the same. They are once again proving to themselves that they need the LTTE kind of blood-letting, life-threatening leadership to keep them united, in the name of fighting for the common ‘Tamil cause’ and a ‘Tamil nation’, to keep them together. Internal-democracy is not for them.

There is the typical case of TNA in the North, united long ago with the LTTE holding the proverbial gun to the head of individual leaders, whether real gun or imaginary gun, that is. Post-war, post-LTTE, they took no time in dividing themselves. If anything, the ‘chosen one’ in retired Supreme Court Justice, C V Wignesawaran, who started off as the ‘reluctant’ Chief Minister of the war-torn, Tamil majority Northern Province is at the centre of the continuing internal political strife in the community, with all the traditional social realities too returning with the exit of the LTTE, which fought the menace but could not eliminate it with their guns and rifles.

Now, the TNA is split formally, after the EPRLF partner walked away. Post-war, the EPRLF would not allow erstwhile comrades and colleagues, whom they too had held at bay for and by the LTTE, to reunite with the umbrella TNA, but today they themselves have walked out but the situation has worsened to such a level within the Alliance that none of the others can return, either. Not that any one of them is a political heavy-weight or a socially relevant one.

In form and content

The Tamils are thus are divided even more, in form. In content, the divisions are purportedly ideological, but the rich-poor, Diaspora-domestic, urban-rural, caste and communities divisions run deeper, continue to dominate, though no one wants to acknowledge it. Then, there is also the North-East, Upcountry-Plains divisions, where the divisions run still deeper. There have been occasions when the urban Jaffnaiite would have nothing socially to do with their kinsmen from the ‘island’, caste, creed being the bar.

The irony is deeper if one considered these divisions, adding the constitutionally-mandated ‘ethnic angle’ to it. Among the Sinhalas, for instance, the Upcountry people rate themselves one up than their plains’ populace. In the Tamil demographic dictionary, the reverse is the truth. The Upcountry Tamils, with the tag of being ‘Tamils of Recent Indian Origin’ or ‘Indian Origin Tamils’ (IOT) are relegated to the sidelines and side-streets of the Tamil polity and society.

The less said about the better, but then the SLT leaders would always go back in time to the days when the founding-father of their more successful post-Independence political movement in S J V Chelvanayagam, approaching the Upcountry Tamil counterpart, Soumyamurthy Thondaman, for a political bonding of some kind and how the latter refused it. The fact remained then, and even now, that there is no emotional unity, and more so the sociological acceptance of the Upcountry Tamils by the relatively upper caste leaderships of the SLT community/communities.

The fact remains that even the all-influencing, all-pervasive LTTE boos Prabhakaran, who had a lot of die-hard admirers in the new-generation youth of the Upcountry Tamils, would not want to touch that inter-ethnic unity with a long shot. Many Upcountry Tamils may have died in Mullivaikkal later on, but when it came to inter-Tamil unity, even with a gun to their heads, Prabhakaran would not risk violating the visible caste line dividing them all, after coming to dominate the SLT political discourse as none other had done any time in the past, and possibly in the future.

The Upcountry Tamils can breathe easy even now, and so could they up to a point during the ‘Prabhakaran era’, whether one likes to name it that way or not. But not the Tamil-speaking Muslims, who were hounded out of the North and killed in their hundreds in the East, by the LTTE. Post-war, post-Prabha, there are those who want to pass on the LTTE’s blames to lesser gods of the present-days, just as they are passing on most, if not all of the ‘Tamil killings’ of the LTTE to the latter, as if to present Prabhakaran as an Ideology Inc, nothing more, nothing less.

Missed the bus…

The Tamil-speaking people missed the bus post-war again, when the TNA began looking inside even more, in the name of reconciling to the new realities, rebuilding their people’s lives and restoring minimum dignity that was lost due to war and violence. In effect, it boiled down to their individual leaders wanting to reclaim their lost territory, surrendered to the LTTE and Prabhakaran in the latter’s time but which none else could or did usurp, owing to their over-arching presence and gun-toting dominance.

Instead, they could have reached out, as well, to other Tamil-speaking people, including Muslims and Upcountry Tamils, and why, even other frustrated sections within the ‘Sinhala-speaking’ majority people, where Buddhism of the BBS kind was seeking to marginalise Christians and Muslims through intimidation and violence. That would have meant that nearly 30-35 per cent of the nation’s population would have a social cause to unite together in political terms. Add other such marginalised people, be it in the cause of caste or poverty, and the Sri Lankan political scheme could have been re-written in a way unpredictable now.

When power came to their doors, even the acrimonious UNP under a weak Ranil Wickremesinghe united to take forward their political and/or electoral cause forward as a gap. Suddenly, the inherent urban-rural, caste divides and rich-poor propositions inherent to the party as a pre-Independence umbrella organisation have got buried as never before. The rival SLFP is a divided house, since, again owing to personality clashes of the Tamil kind.

But when power came to them for them for the first time ever, the SLT has got divided even more than earlier. So are the Muslims and Upcountry Tamils, when they got a share of power at the Centre during the past so many years and decades. There are possibly as many parties, factions and leaders in each of these three communities as there are people. The rest is history, and it is a history that needed re-writing here and now, not that it should have been scripted this way in the first place.

(The writer is Director, Chennai Chapter of the Observer Research Foundation, the multi-disciplinary Indian public-policy think-tank, headquartered in New Delhi. Email: sathiyam54@gmail.com)