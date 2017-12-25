Modi accused of failing in foreign policy towards Sri Lanka

India’s Congress party says the Narendra Modi Government has failed in its foreign policy towards Sri Lanka.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that China’s involvement in Sri Lanka is a matter of concern for India.

“The new Government in Nepal is not tilted towards India, China’s involvement in Sri Lanka is a matter of concern for India, Maldives signed a free-trade agreement with China without informing India, in Doklam China has set up permanent structures,” he said, adding that India “has been isolated because of the wrong policies of the Modi Government,” IANS quoted Tewari as saying. (Colombo Gazette)