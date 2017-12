Postal voting for LG elections on January 25 and 26

Postal voting for the Local Government (LG) elections will take place on January 25 and 26, the Elections Commission said.

The Local Government elections are expected to take place on February 10.

Government servants will however cast their votes on January 25 and 26.

The Police and officials of the Elections Department will be able to cast their postal votes on January 22. (Colombo Gazette)