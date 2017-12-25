President and PM urge unity among Sri Lankans this Christmas

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called for unity among Sri Lankans this Christmas.

In his message to mark Christmas, the President said that today the human race faces unprecedented challenges and the Christian belief undoubtedly proves to be a guiding star to find enduring solutions.

“Today, as the human race faces unprecedented challenges, the Christian belief undoubtedly proves to be a guiding star for us to find enduring solutions. It is when one starts to love oneself and then spread that love and kindness towards others that humanity will ultimately pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation. Overcoming the multitude of challenges that threaten humanity can only be achieved through such a collective journey,” he said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message to mark Christmas said that the spirit of Christmas is shared universally and is a time to spread the goodwill, love and joy the birth of Christ brings.

“Born in a manger to parents from a humble background, Jesus Christ brought equality,compassion and fellowship to mankind. He chose to set the captives freefrom social injustice and their mental, physical and spiritual burdens,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that today, we live in a society that seeks freedom from tyranny and injustice, stigma and prejudice. One in which people will be free from religious and ethnicstrife, able to live together inharmony and a spirit of tolerance.

“The Holy Bible tells us that good trees bear good fruit; an outpouring of goodness in our hearts can help us find the good in others. May you know a blessed Season of Goodwill that truly celebrates the birth of the Prince of Peace,” the Prime Minister said.