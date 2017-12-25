Russia to lift restrictions on Sri Lankan tea from December 30

Russia is to lift restrictions imposed on Sri Lankan tea from December 30, the Government said on Monday.

Russia placed temporary restrictions on imports of tea and all other agricultural products from Sri Lanka from December 18 after a beetle was found in a tea consignment.

Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor met a delegation led by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Russia in Moscow recently and requested information about steps being taken in Sri Lanka to secure the safety of tea intended for export to Russia.

The insect, known as the Khapra beetle, was discovered in the packaging of the consignment of tea from Sri Lanka, which has said it was an isolated case and that it would work with the Russian authorities to resolve the issue. (Colombo Gazette)