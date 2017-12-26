President joins nation to commemorate tsunami victims

President Maithripala Sirisena joined the nation on Tuesday to commemorate the tsunami victims.

Sirisena observed a 2 minute silence at the Presidential Secretariat to commemorate the victims of the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004.

Before joining this event, President Sirisena said that it is important to join the entire nation together to commemorate and invoke merits on tens of thousands of lives lost due to the Tsunami calamity.

The main tsunami commemoration event was held in Hikkaduwa where the waves washed away a train killing several people.

The 2004 Sri Lanka tsunami-rail disaster wass the largest single rail disaster in world history by death toll, with probably 1,700 fatalities or more.

The tsunami caused over 30,000 reported deaths and billions of rupees in property damage in the coastal areas of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)