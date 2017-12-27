Committee to look into issues faced by regional correspondents

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to appoint a special committee to look into the professional issues of regional news correspondents of media institutions and to submit recommendations regarding the solutions for those issues.

The committee will comprise of the Director General of the Government Information Department, an Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media and Commissioner General of Labour, the President said that adding that the report of the committee should be submitted to him within three months.

He gave the instructions during a special meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today with regional media correspondents.

During the meeting, special attention was drawn regarding the salaries and allowances given to the regional news correspondents and also regarding the other difficulties faced by them in news reporting.

It was also discussed in detail about the facts included in the letter presented to the President at the 6th convention of the Media Employees’ Trade Union Federation.

State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando, Dr. R.H.S. Samarathunga Secretary Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, the Director General of the Government Information Department, Sudarshana Gunawardhane, Commissioner General of Labour, A. Wimalaweera, President of the Media Employees Trade Union Federation Karunaratne Gamage, General Secretary Dharmasiri Lankapeli and others participated in this meeting. (Colombo Gazette)