Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Sri Lanka next week

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka on 05 January 2018. A visit of a Japanese Foreign Minister takes place after 15 years.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Kono will call on President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and hold bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

Japan and Sri Lanka maintain cordial political, economic, trade and investment relations. Japan remains one of the foremost development partners of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)