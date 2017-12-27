Navy facilitates repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen

The Sri Lanka Coast Guard facilitated the repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen on Wednesday.

They had been taken into custody for trespassing into the Sri Lankan territorial waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s Patrol Craft CG 404 was deployed for the repatriation mission.

The repatriated Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Ameya’ at the International Maritime Boundary Line north of Kankesanthurai this afternoon.