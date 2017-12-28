Key briefing on Sri Lanka at UNHRC by rights chief set for March 21

The briefing on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC) has been set for March 21.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Sri Lanka last March giving the country two more years to show progress on addressing post war issues.

The March 2017 resolution provides a two-year extended timeline for the Government of Sri Lanka to tackle its commitments on post-war reconciliation and allegations of war crimes laid out in the 2015 UNHRC resolution.

The draft resolution calls for a written report from the High Commissioner at the 37th Session of the council in March 2018.

Accordingly the report from the High Commissioner will be submitted on March 21st at the 37th Session of the council in March 2018. (Colombo Gazette)