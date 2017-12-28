Mano says he got security for protection from underworld politico

Minister Mano Ganesan says he obtained special security to be protected from an underworld politician.

Ganesan said that the security was provided for him and his political party members.

He also said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were aware of this.

“I obtained security to secure me & my party cadres from the underworld politico of Colombo north. Both MS & RW know this,” Ganesan tweeted.

He made the comment in response to reports that he had obtained a bribe in the form of special security from the President ahead of the Local Government elections. (Colombo Gazette)